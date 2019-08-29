EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The township school district will launch a new Community Education Program during the 2019-20 school year that will be geared toward engaging adult learners.
A brief survey has been created to gauge the public’s opinion and to help the district develop a comprehensive program that offers courses of high interest to area community members.
Interested participants can access the Community Education Program Survey via the district’s Facebook page at facebook.com/EHTNJSchools or the Community Education website at http://www.eht.k12.nj.us/district_services/community_education. The survey will also be available to parents via the parent portal.
Once the survey data is compiled, program courses will be developed and shared with the public during the fall.
The new Community Education program will be open to anyone in the area, not just Egg Harbor Township residents.
For more information, email gregorye@eht.k12.nj.us or call 609-646-8441, ext. 1017.
