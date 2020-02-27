EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Girl Scout Junior Troop 10528 and Cadette Troop 12463 are stockpiling cookies for local armed service troops, and you can help.
The Girl Scouts of Central & Southern New Jersey council encourages troops to incorporate the Cookie Share program into their annual cookie sale. Cookie Share is a service project that enables the community to send Girl Scout cookies to our Armed Forces without having to incur the effort or cost of handling and shipping. The council has partnerships with the Joint Base McGuire-Fort Dix-Lakehurst and Coast Guard to ensure that our cases of cookies get into the right hands.
In 2019, the council shipped 2,945 cases (that’s 35,340 boxes) of cookies overseas. To help exceed last year’s delivery, Troops 10528 and 12463 increased their goal by 10%. This year Girl Scouts Desiree M., Katie S., Caroline B., Amber S., Leilani L. are excited that their cookie packages will be distributed to those serving in the Coast Guard.
Over Valentine’s Day weekend, with the support of Al Schiavo, store manager at ShopRite English Creek, the girls advanced their campaign. The girls would like to thank ShopRite shoppers for stopping to purchase cookies and for asking questions about the Cookie Share program. In addition, they would like to thank Schiavo and the ShopRite team for their generous donation of $200 toward the program. The girls are confident that our Coast Guard partners will place the cookie packages in very deserving hands.
It’s not too late to participate and send some delicious cookies to troops. Cookies will be sold through early March. To find a Girl Scout Cookie Booth near you see GirlScoutCookies.org and enter your ZIP code. The site will provide a schedule of cookie booths in your area.
The Girl Scout Cookie Program is the world’s largest girl-led entrepreneurial program. The proceeds from cookie sales stay local to power programs and service projects.
"Girl Scout cookies really help us do good things in the community." Caroline B. said "Part of the proceeds from the cookies we sell stay in South Jersey to fund Outdoor experiences, STEM, and entrepreneurial programs. Our troop also keeps part of the proceeds, which help us fund community service programs."
For additional information about the Girl Scout Cookie Share program or these troops, call 610-613-2773.
