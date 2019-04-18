Egg Harbor Township students receive scholarships to study abroad

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Twelve township high school students were recognized at the Board of Education meeting on Tuesday, March 19, for receiving Global Navigator Scholarships to study abroad with the Council on International Educational Exchange.
Egg Harbor Township High School is one of seven schools in New Jersey designated as a Global Navigator high school by CIEE. The mission of CIEE’s Global Navigator program is to provide “life-changing study-abroad experiences to as many motivated students as possible.”
EHTHS has 12 such motivated students who will be studying in five different countries in July 2019.
Eleven students will study a language and will live with families in Italy, Germany, Spain, and France in order to be able to more deeply understand the language and culture of the country where they will be studying. Two of the eleven, Jordan Davis and Johanna Maiorello, were accepted into the Intensive Language study programs in France and Spain, respectively. One student, Eline Xia, will be studying Environmental Justice in Thailand.
This year’s Global Navigators have accepted a total of $70,460. Global Navigator Scholarships range from 10% to 100% of the program costs.
EHTHS has partnered with CIEE for the past five years, making study abroad a reality for 61 students who’ve accepted a total of $294,460 since 2015. All students in grades 9-10-11 are eligible to apply for scholarship funding from CIEE.