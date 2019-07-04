EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Township Parks and Recreation is offering the Triple Crown Baseball Camp for kids ages 6 to 12 in August, featuring instruction in pitching, hitting, fielding, catching and base running.
Daily activities will include drills, stations, live hitting, competitions and games featuring small group instruction with low instructor-to-camper ratios. Atlantic Cape Community College head coach Rodney Velardi, along with area college coaches, Cal Ripken-certified youth coaches and current college and high school baseball players provide the instruction.
The camp will be held 9 a.m. to noon Aug. 12 through 15 at Veteran’s Park. Registration fee is $120 for township residents and $125 for nonresidents. Pre-registration is required. Register in-person or online at EHTRec.com.
For more information, email recreation@ehtgov.org or call 609-272-8120.