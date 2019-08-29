Summer and fall of 2019 will be a busy year for road work in Egg Harbor Township. There will be $2.9 million of work done, with half of it being funded by grants.
The township received a New Jersey Transportation Trust Fund grant to pave another section of Blackman Road. The grant is $290,000 and is Phase II of the improvements to Blackman Road from Poplar Avenue to Ocean Heights Avenue. This work is being performed by Landberg Construction of Dorothy. It is anticipated this work will be completed by the end of August. In 2018, the township received a grant in the amount of $300,000 for Phase I.
Atlantic County and the township are partnering to install a traffic signal at Blackman and Ocean Heights. The township‘s share of the intersection cost is about $500,000. Bids are scheduled to be received shortly and work is expected to commence in late September or early October. Driving past the intersection, you’ll notice that the utility poles have already been relocated.
The township received a Local Freight Impact Grant from the state Department of Transportation in the amount of $675,000 to resurface roadways within the Offshore Commercial Park. Competitive bids were received for this project and a contract was awarded to A.E. Stone of Egg Harbor Township. It is anticipated that this work will be completed by the end of September.
The Township annual road improvement program contract was awarded to South State, Inc. of Bridgeton, New Jersey. The following streets are included in the contract:
• Atlas Lane Road — Sycamore Avenue to Cates Road
• Birch Avenue — Sycamore Avenue to English Creek Avenue
• Dogwood Avenue — Pine Avenue to Winnepeg Avenue
• Locust Avenue — Sycamore Avenue to English Creek Avenue
• Sycamore Avenue — Birch Avenue to Locust Avenue
• Sycamore Avenue — Atlas Lane Road to West Jersey Avenue
The contract for this roadwork is $971,403 and is anticipated to be completed by mid-October.
The township spends $1 million annually to maintain and improve municipal road.
There is one additional road project scheduled to be completed this fall. The township received a federal grant to add centerline rumble strips on 35 miles of township roads. Bids are scheduled to be opened on Sept. 17 and work is expected to commence by Oct. 14. This project is scheduled to be completed by mid-December.
