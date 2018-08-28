EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — They’d been left without answers. Given little more than a shrug when they’d ask about what recourse there was. It seemed as though the official word on where they could even be was as muddled as the ordinances that governed their operation.
Now, months after having their operations restricted and effectively being told there’s no place in Egg Harbor Township for them, food-truck owners have been given assurances something will be done to help accommodate them.
At a recent Township Committee meeting, Mayor James “Sonny” McCullough promised to work with local food trucks, ordering the township’s business administrator and solicitor to look into amending the ordinance pertaining to them. Instead of being handled appropriately, he said, what was a minor issue had become a problem. Government was impeding business.
McCullough’s comments came after hearing public comments from not only Elizabeth Klein, township resident and owner of the Bare Knuckle Cafe food truck, but the owner of the township’s own Pete’s Subs and Deli, Lauren Schlam.
“I feel strongly about keeping our small, local businesses going,” Schlam said. “That’s what it’s all about.”
Problems for food trucks started in June. Local breweries Tuckahoe Brewing Co. and Hidden Sands Brewing Co. were told they could no longer host food trucks, that they were in violation of zoning ordinances dictating how many businesses could operate on one site. Though the crackdown seemed intended to stop food sales at the two breweries, it had a more deleterious effect on food-truck owners who found they could no longer sell food in many of the locations they once did.
In fighting for her food truck, Klein, who like other food-truck owners operating in the township was granted a mercantile license after shelling out fees and submitting to fingerprinting and a background check, said she was told by township Administrator Peter Miller there had been complaints from area restaurants about food trucks operating nearby. In her effort to assuage the fears of local restaurateurs, Klein reached out, only to find they either had no objections or they were entirely unaware their names were being used.
The news of complaints was a surprise to even McCullough, who said he hadn’t even heard of the ongoing issue until an hour before the commission meeting.
“I have personally heard no complaint against any food truck,” McCullough said.
The problem with the township’s ordinances is that they are overly restrictive, Klein argued, and not reflective of modern food trucks. No longer are food trucks the “roach coaches” of old, selling pre-made sandwiches at construction sites and rolling along like an ice cream truck might. They set up, prepare food items, cook fresh items to order. Ordinances need to be updated to reflect modern mobile food operations.
In looking for changes, however, Klein said she’s been stonewalled.
“I wish the governing body would give us some guidance,” she said.
Klein said she was obligated to appear before the committee after being told the sites she’d like to park at, including the breweries and the Shore Mall, among others, would have to apply for zoning variances. The idea is cost-prohibitive, with no assurances a variance would even be granted.
It may not come to that.
Though there were no guarantees, McCullough asked that the township look into expanding the number of locations a food truck could park as well as zoning rules prohibiting food businesses from operating on private property.
In a Facebook post following the meeting, Bare Knuckle Cafe thanked the community for its support.
“We left feeling so much better and with more hope than we’ve been feeling lately,” the post read. “We will not dwell on the lies we were told by officials that we are suppose to trust. Because bitterness doesn’t taste good! And we are all about things that taste good!”