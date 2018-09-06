AtlantiCare representatives acting on behalf of the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center City Campus Auxiliary presented Victoria Borden, of Egg Harbor Township, with the 2018 Martha B. Keates Fellowship Award on Aug. 28 during a reception at the hospital.
Fellowship award recipients must be pursuing a nursing education and are chosen based on academic achievement, career goals, community service, honors/awards and student leadership. The fellowship is a $4,000 grant. Borden will apply it to tuition at Stockton University, where she is pursuing a bachelor's degree in nursing. Borden said she has particular interest in psychiatric care and how the brain operates, as well as cardiology. After earning her degree, Borden says she hopes to work as a nurse at AtlantiCare.
“I’m so grateful to the auxiliary,” said Borden. “Through my roles at AtlantiCare and my volunteer experiences, I’ve had many opportunities to assist patients and families. I look forward to growing in my career at AtlantiCare.”
Borden joined AtlantiCare in March 2017 as a patient access associate. Now a patient care associate, she assists the AtlantiCare team in caring for cardiac and stroke patients at ARMC’s Mainland Campus in Galloway Township.
Borden has volunteered at The Shores at Wesley Manor in Ocean City, Spectrum Fitness and Rehabilitation in Northfield, and Shore Medical Center in Somers Point.