ehtyo jv cheerleaders

Shown are Egg Harbor Township Youth Organization JV cheerleaders, first row: Aaliyah Owens, Gianna Weikel, Makayla Henderso, mascot Summer Henderson, Kassie Johnston and Kiara Ygana; second row: Ashlee Alford, Sophia Cappuccio, Nicole Hermann, Paige Pacquing, Sophia Williams, Cayley Dougherty and Emma Smith; third row: Kayden Lynn Senior, Gabriela Espinal, Lily Davis, Faith Floyd and Nadira Bundy.

 Lorry Senior / submitted

The Egg Harbor Township Youth Organization JV cheerleaders won first place for JV in the Egg Harbor Township High School Black & Silver Cheerleading Competition on Nov. 10. They also won first place Nov. 3 at the Egg Harbor City Crusaders-Cedar Creek Competition. Head coach Danyel Ware says great job, girls!

