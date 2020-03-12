EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The committee voted to introduce its annual budget, welcomed a presentation from the county division of public health and awarded township employees for their work at its meeting March 4.
Township Administrator Peter Miller announced that this year’s budget would include a one cent tax increase from the previous year.
Although a detailed budget was not presented at the meeting Wednesday, Miller reported that a public hearing is scheduled for April 1, when a full presentation of the budget contents will be discussed.
In a presentation given at the meeting, a representative from the county Division of Public educated the committee and residents in attendance about the coronavirus and current efforts to prepare for and treat the virus.
To prevent the spread of the virus, health educator Christine King recommended people cough or sneeze into their elbow or into a tissue that is immediately disposed of, and keep their hands away from their faces.
She also suggested that people clean frequently touched surfaces, noting that household cleaners can typically handle the task. She said people should stay home if they feel sick and avoid others who are sick.
The current symptoms listed by the CDC for the virus are fever, coughing and shortness of breath.
King emphasized that public health officials are not currently recommending that people wear masks because they are not as effective as some people may think. Masks need to be fitted.
“If they’re not fitted, they’re not doing their job,” King said.
She also noted that masks also sometimes work as a reason people touch their faces when they try to adjust their fit.
King reported that the county and state public health departments are working closely with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local public health partners to establish and distribute clinical guidance documents.
For residents with more questions or concerns, she said there is a call center for questions handled by trained health care professionals at the N.J. Poison Control Center. The number for the center is 800-222-1222.
For more information residents can also see Atlantic County Division of Public Health website Atlantic-county.org/public-health as well as the state Department of Health’s website nj.gov/health/cd/topics/cover.shtml.
There are also daily updates on the CDC website cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.htm.
In other business, the committee recognized Detective Heather Strumpf for her retirement from the township police department after about 25 years.
The committee also named township Fire Official Donald Stauffer Employee of the Year for 2019. Stauffer was appointed as an inspector in 1986 and then promoted to fire official in 1991.
He was chosen for his personality, demeanor, good nature and willingness to work with others to resolve issues.
Stuaffer has also been a member of the Scullville Volunteer Fire Company for more than 45 years.
Members of the township’s volunteer fire department packed the room to congratulate Stuaffer on his achievement.
“He’s a great support for the fire department both during his day when he’s working in the township and in the evenings with the fire department fighting fires,” said township Fire Chief Charles "Rob" Winkler.
John Jack Berry and Edward Bertino were also recognized as finalists for the award.
The committee will hold a special meeting March 11. Its next regular meeting will be held March 18 at 5:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.