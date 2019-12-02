EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Township Committee members passed salary ordinances, announced upcoming parkway construction projects and discussed new employee procedures at their meeting Nov. 26.
The committee approved four ordinances establishing salary ranges for township employees in the Policemen's Benevolent Association, Government Workers Union and Communications Workers of America union, and certain noncontractual employees.
Compared with last year, the ordinance showed an approximate 1.6% increase in bi-weekly PBA salaries for lieutenants, sergeants, and patrolmen.
The CWA workers saw about a 2% increase compared with last year’s ordinance.
Noncontractual workers saw increases in base salary ranges as well, except for mayor, deputy mayor and committee members, whose compensations saw a slight decrease of about two dollars.
At the start of the meeting, Township Administrator Peter Miller announced multiple Garden State Parkway construction projects that will cause detours in the area starting this summer.
After he and Mayor Paul Hodson met with representatives from the New Jersey Turnpike Authority, which operates the parkway, earlier in November, Miller said the authority plans to expand the shoulder from milepost 30 to 35 and to widen three parkway bridge abutments in the township.
The one bridge project that caused some concern was the traffic detour that will result from the authority’s plan to widen the parkway bridge that passes above Mill Road near its intersection with Fire Road.
“On Mill Road, as you know as you come eastbound, you can touch the wall as you drive by,” Miller said. “So they’re moving the abutments back a few feet.”
The traffic detour in that area will last about a year, Miller said. The project will start this summer and take about three years to finish.
The authority plans to close traffic westbound on Mill Road at Spruce Road, Miller said. From there, traffic will be rerouted to Old Zion Road then to Zion Road and back to Fire Road.
Miller said he and the mayor suggested that before the detour is in place, the authority pave Zion Road and improve the turning lanes at the traffic light where Zion and Old Zion roads meet.
The Turnpike Authority will hold an informational meeting about this and its other projects Tuesday, Dec 17, at the community center, Miller said.
Miller also reported information on the new procedure the township will have to implement regarding child abuse and domestic violence.
“This whole thing opens a panacea of issues that we’ve never dealt with before,” Miller said.
All township employees, whether part time or full time, interns and volunteers must be fingerprinted to find any inappropriate contact with children. The township will also be required to do a Megan’s law check every year for every volunteer or employee, Miller reported.
Regarding domestic violence, the human resource officer of the township, in this case Miller, will be available for employees or volunteers to report their or someone else’s domestic abuse situations. The officer will then be able to report the issue to the proper law enforcement agency.
Both regulations will also result in new training videos for those employed by or volunteering for the township.
The committee set its reorganization meeting for Jan. 3 at the municipal building.
The committee also decided to submit its 2020 board appointments by Dec. 20.
The next regular committee meeting will be held 5:30 p.m. Dec. 18.
