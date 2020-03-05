EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The Township Committee discussed two development projects and appointed new police chaplains at its meeting Feb. 19.
The township passed a resolution stating it will request planning services from the state department of Community Affairs for its redevelopment plan for the Cardiff Center area.
The committee deemed it an area in need of redevelopment almost a year ago in March 2019.
It encompasses more than 250 acres, including parcels in the Harbor Square Shopping Center, the Cardiff Shopping Center, Genuardi’s Plaza and surrounding development.
The township’s 2017 master plan called for the move to include all existing shopping centers, which it says are “struggling as a result of the regional economic challenges.”
“This will be a home run if we get some redevelopment in this area,” Mayor Paul Hodson said at the meeting.
As a condition of receiving services from local planning services, the township will create a working committee to guide the project and provide information.
Township Administrator Peter Miller said he plans to draft a resolution with the names of all nominees for the township’s next meeting, March 4.
During its work session, the committee heard from Toni-Lynn Rispoli, the Recreation Commission chairperson, discussed possible plans to improve Tony Canale park.
Through the state’s Green Acres program, the township applied in March to receive a $3.7 million loan with a 2% interest rate along with a $1.2 million grant to expand Tony Canale Park by another 40 acres. It instead received a grant of $750,000.
Rispoli reported that going forward with the Green Acres funding the township has received the commission envisions putting in a turf field with a track field with 6 to 8 lanes.
Rispoli said the track would meet the needs not just of kids in the township’s rec programs, but also the adults.
“Heavens knows we need all little exercise and fresh air when we’re out there watching the kids,” Rispoli said. “Why sit in the car when you can get some excessive and take care of yourself for a change?”
Although Miller said the plan is not set in stone, Rick Audet, the director of Parks and Recreation, reported that the preliminary design is to have a turf field and three practice fields.
Audet said the new field is much needed.
“Our teams are tripping over themselves,” Audet said.
Township Administrator Peter Miller said the township would have approximately two years from the time it files the necessary paperwork with Green Acres to complete the expansion project. From there, Miller estimated it would take 6-9 months to work on development of plans and securing permits ending with 9-10 months of construction.
In other business, the committee swore in six additional police chaplains to serve one-year terms. Mayor Paul Hodson expressed his support for the new chaplains to help with some of the everyday issues officers deal with.
“In the early 70s, when I was a police officer, no one considered this avenue. For anybody to witness the tragedy or something serious that they took home, it was expected to just be tolerated,” Hodson said. “I think this is a great thing.”
Police Chief Michael Stienman swore in Pastor Brendon Wilson, Pastor Steven Evans, Misty Elgersma, Pastor Keven Bernat, Ralph “Michael” Heath and Jeff Conley.
Steinman was also recognized at the meeting for serving 30 years as an officer in the department, starting his career in the township in 1990.
Steinman’s son Caleb was also recognized for his work as an Eagle Scout helping to create a new trail in the township’s nature reserve.
The meeting welcomed string performances from the Fernwood Avenue Middle School’s Fiddle Club which performed “Yee Haw”
Deputy Mayor Laura Pfromer commented on the meeting’s presentations during committee reports, saying she admired the different examples of residents impacting the community.
“You’re all what makes this community great,” Pfrommer said.
The committee’s next meeting will be held 5:30 p.m. March 4.
