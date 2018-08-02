EHT Dog Park Scholarship Winner Submitted by Donna Burns 2 hrs ago (…) Facebook Twitter Email The winner of the 2018 Egg Harbor Township Dog Park was Scholarship Angela Rivera of the township High School. Pictured with Rivera is Donna Burns, chairperson of the Dog Park. Donna Burns / submitted Facebook Twitter Email Print Save The winner of the 2018 Egg Harbor Township Dog Park was Scholarship Angela Rivera of the township High School. Pictured with Rivera is Donna Burns, chairperson of the Dog Park. Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Most Popular Egg Harbor Township police blotter, July 20-25 Egg Harbor Township police blotter, July 13-19 EHT students, a a brother and sister, have been accepted to Hershey Schools in Pa. Egg Harbor Township police blotter, July 4-12 Egg Harbor Township police blotter, June 27-July 12 Upcoming Events Browse Today's events Submit Aug 2 Depression and Anxiety Support Group Thu, Aug 2, 2018 Aug 2 Comic Drawing Lessons Thu, Aug 2, 2018 Aug 2 Kids Club: Arts & Crafts Thu, Aug 2, 2018