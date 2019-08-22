EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — “Recognizing the good that surrounds you makes dealing with the adversity and anxiety of everyday life a less daunting task,” said Chris Moran, president of a local nonprofit that wants to help Egg Harbor Township regain its swagger.
Egg Harbor Township, the home of the Great Egg Harbor River, USA Garden State BMX Nationals, and the 2019 Babe Ruth World Series softball champs, is made up of a solid base of diverse citizens who are proud of their decision to establish roots here and deserve to be proud of the place they call home, the Community Partnership for Egg Harbor Township Schools Inc. says.
Once encompassing all of Weymouth, Hamilton and Galloway Townships, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Margate, Ventnor, Longport, Absecon, Pleasantville, Linwood, Northfield and Somers Point, Egg Harbor Township’s heritage as a farming and fishing community originally inhabited by Lenni Lenape Native Americans has always been a point of pride for many of its citizens, the group says.
Today, nearly 43,000 residents strong, Egg Harbor Township residents have even more reason to celebrate their choice to live here, according to the Community Partnership. However, throughout recent years, the town has faced criticism about a variety of its challenges, many of which have been pushed upon it through state regulations, unexpected growth, socio-economic factors and the physical layout of the municipality, the group says.
To that end, the Community Partnership for Egg Harbor Township Schools Inc. has a plan for helping to get Egg Harbor Township’s mojo back, and the group invites everyone to join it. The partnership is starting a campaign that celebrates everything great about EHT that will cancel out the negative rhetoric.
“You’re either part of the solution, or you’re part of the problem. We want to be part of the solution,” Moran said, adding that by having a more positive outlook, the group expects to form partnerships and stimulate discussion aimed at overcoming the community challenges. To support these efforts, the Community Partnership started a Twitter account, @AwesomeEHT, through which residents and other supporters are encouraged to post positive things about EHT using #EHTAwesome. For those who don’t have a Twitter account, private messages to the Community Partnership’s Facebook page are welcome and will be copied to the Twitter account.
To kick off the awareness campaign, the Community Partnership for Egg Harbor Township Schools Inc. will host a What’s So Great About EHT? event 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20 at Hidden Sands Brewing Co. on Washington Avenue. That event will serve as the opening of the celebratory festivities the next day at the second annual #EHTPride Festival at Egg Harbor Township High School.
Tickets to the What’s So Great About EHT? event at Hidden Sands Brewing Co. are $25 each and include bottomless adult beverages and all food. Proceeds will benefit Egg Harbor Township Schools. For tickets or more information, see communitypartnershipeht.org/events.html or email laurasteter@gmail.com.