Welcome to History Notes, our weekly feature that looks at Egg Harbor Township history. Each week we get a chance to learn or reminisce courtesy of Lynn Wood of the Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society, who shares early photos of places in Egg Harbor Township with our readers.
1970s School in Bargaintown. Pictured are second graders from the Bargaintown School on Bargaintown Road in Egg Harbor Township. The Lead Teacher, on the right, was Lou Della Barca and the aide pictured on the left was Mrs. Adamo. The school still stands today as the Eagle Academy.
Upcoming Events
Ye Old Flea Market and Museum Day at GEHTHS museum/library, 6647 West Jersey Ave., 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 29. To purchase a space, call for information at 609-813-2002 or email GEHTHSMuseum@aol.com.
The Greate Egg Harbor Township Historical Society Museum is open to the public the first Saturday of each month from 1 to 3 p.m. and every Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m., weather permitting.
The museum is always looking for early photos and artifacts from the township’s history. Any questions, call 609-813-2002.
Like us on Facebook at Greate Egg Harbor Township Historical Society Museum.