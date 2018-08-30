EHT History Notes: Toms Garden World

Welcome to History Notes, our weekly feature that looks at Egg Harbor Township history. Each week we get a chance to learn or reminisce courtesy of Lynn Wood of the Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society, who shares early photos of places in Egg Harbor Township with our readers.
Toms Garden World
A popular garden center on the Black Horse Pike in the McKee City section of the township was Tom’s Garden World. It was owned by the Caucci family. A fire gutted the building Aug. 17, 1997, but was later rebuilt. Today it is the location of a branch of the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.
