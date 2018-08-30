EHT History Notes: Toms Garden World

A popular garden center on the Black Horse Pike in the McKee City section of the township was Tom’s Garden World. It was owned by the Caucci family. A bad fire gutted the building August 17, 1997 but was later rebuilt. Today it is the location of a branch of the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

Welcome to History Notes, our weekly feature that looks at Egg Harbor Township history. Each week we get a chance to learn or reminisce courtesy of Lynn Wood of the Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society, who shares early photos of places in Egg Harbor Township with our readers.

