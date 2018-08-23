Welcome to History Notes, our weekly feature that looks at Egg Harbor Township history. Each week we get a chance to learn or reminisce courtesy of Lynn Wood of the Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society, who shares early photos of places in Egg Harbor Township with our readers.
Once located near the border of Egg Harbor Township was the very popular Zaberers Restaurant owned by Charles and Rita Zaberer. It opened in 1961 and closed in the mid-1980s. This photo was taken in 1984. Charlies Zaberer died at the young age of 55 and the familiar slogan “Minutes Away” is etched on his tombstone .
Nothing remains of the restaurant today, other than tell tale signs of their rather large parking lot on the Black Horse Pike.
Upcoming Events
Museum Day and Ye Old Flea Market will be held 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 29, at the GEHTHS Museum, 6647 West Jersey Ave. To purchase a space call for information at 609-813-2002 or email GEHTHSMuseum@aol.com.
The Greate Egg Harbor Township Historical Society Museum is open to the public the first Saturday of each month from 1-3 p.m. and every Sunday from 1-3 p.m., weather permitting.
The museum is always looking for early photos and artifacts from the township’s history. Any questions please call 609-813-2002
Like us on Facebook: Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society Museum