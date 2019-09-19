EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The township Nature Reserve will host its fourth annual Art in the Park 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28.

Local artists will display their art in this natural setting. 

The event will be held at the Arboretum at the Nature Reserve, 18 Schoolhouse Drive. Parking will be at the lot at 302 Zion Road.

Grace & Glory will offer yoga lessons several times throughout the day.

Artists interested in participating in the event can email Kim Steinen at katjss@verizon.net for details. Forms for displaying and for selling art, which can be obtained from Steinen, must be submitted by Sept. 24.

