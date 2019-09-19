EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The township Nature Reserve will host its fourth annual Art in the Park 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28.
Local artists will display their art in this natural setting.
The event will be held at the Arboretum at the Nature Reserve, 18 Schoolhouse Drive. Parking will be at the lot at 302 Zion Road.
Grace & Glory will offer yoga lessons several times throughout the day.
Artists interested in participating in the event can email Kim Steinen at katjss@verizon.net for details. Forms for displaying and for selling art, which can be obtained from Steinen, must be submitted by Sept. 24.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.