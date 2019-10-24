EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The seventh annual 5K Turkey Trot and Fun Walk will be held 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, in the Egg Harbor Township Nature Reserve.
Sign-up will begin at 7:30 a.m. at the 318 Zion Road entrance. Participants will experience the beauty and challenge of running and walking on sandy beaches and wooded trails while working off their turkey feast.
The EHT Nature Reserve Committee is a nonprofit organization that manages the development and preservation of the resources of the Nature Reserve, whose mission is to develop and maintain the property in a responsible and environmentally sensitive manner that preserves its pristine and natural features, while providing access to the public in a passive setting.
Advanced registration is $25 for runners, $10 for walkers online at RunSignup.com. Same-day registration will be $30 for runners, $15 for walkers. For more information, call 609-602-1086.
