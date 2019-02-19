EHT plans Community Pride day cleanup

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The township will hold Spring Community Pride in EHT Day on Saturday, May 18.
The goal is to bring residents together to show pride in the community by removing litter from public lands, according to a news release from township Clean Communities Coordinator Donna L. Burger.
Residents are encouraged to take part by cleaning up along roadways, public property and problem areas such as vacant lots, she said.
The day will begin at 8:30 a.m. with a kickoff at the township Community Center, 5045 English Creek Avenue. Participants will receive T-shirts, trash bags and gloves, according to the release. Appropriate clothing would include long pants and sturdy shoes, Burger says in the release, and she recommends participants use a bug repellent.
Groups that want to skip the kickoff and get right to work should call Public Works at 609-926-3838 about picking up equipment, Burger says.
At noon, participants can return to the Community Center for lunch.
Groups are asked to call 609-926-3838 by May 9 to let the township know they will take part.