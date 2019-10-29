EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Dr. Joyanne D. Miller Elementary School hosted its third annual Lights On Afterschool Open House 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at the school on Alder Avenue.
Coordinated by the Office of Extended School Enrichment which oversees both the grant-funded After School Program for Instruction, Recreation and Enrichment and the Talent and Learning of NextGen Students program, the Open House is planned annually to showcase the district’s comprehensive before- and after-school programs for students in grades kindergarten through five.
ASPIRE and TALONS serve about 350 to 400 students daily, offering both academic and enrichment activities with a science, technology, reading, engineering, art and math focus. Each program also provides homework help; health, nutrition and fitness activities; culture and the arts; positive youth development activities; organized recreation; and summer camp programs.
One of approximately 8,000 nationwide celebrations of after-school programs organized by the Afterschool Alliance, Miller’s Open House is a way for family members/guardians of student participants to see the program in action and follow along with the children through their enrichment sessions.
Afterschool Alliance is a national organization that exists to ensure all youth have access to affordable, quality after-school programs. According to its website, there are 11.3 million children in America home alone and unsupervised after school. The Lights On Afterschool annual event underscores the benefits of after-school programs, including inspiring children to learn, keeping them safe in the hours when juvenile crime peaks and providing relief for working families.
For more information, contact program director Kristen Boyd at 609-407-2500, ext. 2325, or via email to boydk@eht.k12.nj.us. For more information on Lights On Afterschool, see afterschoolalliance.org.
