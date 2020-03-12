EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Atlantic County Judge Julio Mendez and lawyers Jorge Coombs and Maria Cortez visited Miller School, Fernwood Avenue Middle School and Egg Harbor Township High School on Friday, March 6.
At each of the three schools, they spoke in Spanish to the students who are taking the Español para Hispanohablantes course. The Hispanohablantes course develops the students’ literacy skills in Spanish beginning in grade 5 and continuing through grade 12. Students graduate from the senior year of the program with the Seal of Biliteracy in English and Spanish. The program has been named a model program by the state Department of Education.
Mendez explained the need for bilingual workers in the field of law and in the courts. He stressed the importance of being able to read and write well in Spanish in order to be fully bilingual and encouraged the students to take advantage of speaking with their family members who speak Spanish to keep up their Spanish skills. He also discussed the many opportunities that exist in careers for bilingual employees who speak both English and Spanish.
Coombs told the students how being bilingual has contributed to his success as a lawyer. He encouraged the students to go to college and to be proud of their heritage.
Cortez echoed that sentiment and explained how in her office she is the only bilingual person. She encouraged the students to maintain their Spanish to give them more opportunities in the future.
The speakers were well received in each building as the students listened attentively and asked thoughtful questions.
