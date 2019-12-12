Good afternoon,
I would like to share some excellent news:
Our Egg Harbor Township School District was awarded the JIF School Safety Award for the second year in a row!
Special recognition to Susan Diefenbeck, school safety specialist; Amy Frye, secretary to the business administrator; and Chandra Anaya, school business administrator and board secretary for the hard work that they do every day in that keeps us in compliance, for being proactive with preventive safety measures, and for processing any claims. Awards like this are huge, as we are one of 22 school districts in the consortium who work hard to be safe.
Thanks to all of you for following the expectations! While we hope everyone is always safe and free from injury, we do realize that sometimes things happen.
However, this award is an example of why it is important to follow safety measures and reporting any injury/accident within a 24 hour period.
TOGETHER — teamwork achieved recognition! Keep up the good work !
