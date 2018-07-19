PHILADELPHIA — Dunkin’ Donuts of Philadelphia, in partnership with Scholarship America, announced the recipients in its ninth annual Regional Scholarship Program, which helps high school seniors in Southeastern Pennsylvania, Southern New Jersey and Kent and New Castle counties in Delaware pursue a full-time undergraduate degree at the institution of their choice.
From more than 1,700 applicants, Dunkin’ Donuts and Scholarship America selected 25 students to receive $2,000 academic scholarships to an accredited two- or four-year college, university or vocational-technical school of their choice. The 25 recipients were selected based on their academic records, demonstrated leadership skills and overall commitment to their schools and local communities.
The 2018 Dunkin’ Donuts Scholarship Award recipients will be honored at an awards ceremony from 6 to 7 p.m. Saturday, July 21, at Talen Energy Stadium in Chester, Pennsylvania. Honorees and their families will also be invited to attend the Philadelphia Union vs LA Galaxy match immediately following the ceremony.
South Jersey 2018 Dunkin’ Donuts Scholarship Award recipients are as follows:
• Chinaza Asiegbu, of Egg Harbor Township, who attends Egg Harbor Township High School.
• Christianna Joshi, of Millville, who attends Millville Senior High School.