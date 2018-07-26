Egg Harbor Township students freshman Nicholas Olivier, and his sister seventh-grader Ashley Olivier, were recently accepted to the Milton Hershey School in Hershey, Pennsylvania. The staff at both Eagle Academy and Fernwood Avenue Middle School are proud of our students and excited for their success and bright future at the Milton Hershey School.
MHS is a private, residential, pre-kindergarten through 12th-grade school for children from families in social and financial need. They enroll children between the ages of 4 and 15. The school is dedicated to helping students lead productive and fulfilling lives. The application process is very competitive, and acceptance offers a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for students. More information can be found at www.mhsKids.org.