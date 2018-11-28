EHT teen selected for honors orchestra

Egg Harbor Township teen Gabriel Gaw has been selected to participate in the 2019 National Association for Music Education All-Eastern Honors Orchestra.
About 150 of the most musically talented high school students in the Eastern region of the United States, plus Europe, have been selected to perform in the 2019 NAfME All-Eastern Honors Orchestra. These exceptional students will prepare challenging music that they will perform under the leadership of prominent conductors in this biennial event. Student will spend three days rehearsing with the conductor during the Eastern Division Conference of the NAfME to be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, in preparation for their performance.
In the past 2 years, Gabriel Gaw participated in 4 NJMEA All-State Ensembles. He was the principal bassist of the 2018 NJMEA All-State Orchestra and 2018 NJMEA All-State Wind Ensemble/Band. “It will be a great experience,” said Gabriel who also plays the piano and percussion. “I don’t get to socialize much as a home school student, so hanging out for a few days with some top musical kids around my age is really fun. I have done it a few time with All-State, but this time I will get to meet top kids from other states. I am excited.”
The selection process for All-Eastern is highly competitive, and only the best and most accomplished reach this level. Each of the state music educators associations in the Eastern Division oversee the selection process in their state during the fall of the year before the event and compile ranked lists of recommended juniors and seniors for consideration.
The 2019 NAFME All-Eastern Honors Orchestra will perform for an audience of thousands Sunday, April 7, at the Spirit of Pittsburgh Ballroom at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For program and ticket information please see pmea.org.