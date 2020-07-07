EHT Parks and Recreation is excited to offer our Rhythm in the Park Summer Concert Series and Under the Stars Movie Nights this summer.
All concerts and movies are held at the Robert J. Lincoln amphitheater at Tony Canale Park. Concerts are 7 to 9 p.m. Movies start at 8 p.m.
Concert Schedule
July 10: Duck and Cover — Hits from the 60’s and 70’s
July 17: Swing that Cat — Dance Your Tail off to Jump Blues, Swing, and Cabaret Jazz
July 24: Jersey Jukebox — Vocal Harmonies from the 50’s, 60’s, and 70’s
July 31: Musically Yours — Jazz Quintet
Aug. 7: Big Daddy — Duo Voted Best Local Band AC Weekly 2016
Aug. 14: Jim Craine and the Atlantic City All-Stars — Big Band Show
Aug. 21: Road to Nashville — New and Classic Country Songs
August 28 The Remedy Band Classic Rock and Roll Oldies from the 60’s to 90’s
Movie Schedule
July 18: "E.T"
Aug. 15: "Goonies"
Sponsors
The shows are sponsored by the following businesses:
Presenting Sponsor
Atlantic Medical Imaging
Gold
Mott Watkins and Associates
Clayton’s Self Storage
Siracusa Kaufmann
Silver
Rhodes & Rhodes Millwork
All Zone Heating & Cooling
Meridian Fitness and Wellness
Bronze
Passion Vines
South Jersey Gas
Ocean First Bank
Polistina & Associates
