Egg Harbor Township summer concert series opens this weekend with 2 shows

Egg Harbor Township summer concert series opens this weekend.

 Current archives

EHT Parks and Recreation is excited to offer our Rhythm in the Park Summer Concert Series and Under the Stars Movie Nights this summer.

All concerts and movies are held at the Robert J. Lincoln amphitheater at Tony Canale Park. Concerts are 7 to 9 p.m. Movies start at 8 p.m.

Concert Schedule

July 10: Duck and Cover — Hits from the 60’s and 70’s

July 17: Swing that Cat — Dance Your Tail off to Jump Blues, Swing, and Cabaret Jazz

July 24: Jersey Jukebox — Vocal Harmonies from the 50’s, 60’s, and 70’s

July 31: Musically Yours — Jazz Quintet

Aug. 7: Big Daddy — Duo Voted Best Local Band AC Weekly 2016

Aug. 14: Jim Craine and the Atlantic City All-Stars — Big Band Show

Aug. 21: Road to Nashville — New and Classic Country Songs

August 28 The Remedy Band Classic Rock and Roll Oldies from the 60’s to 90’s

Movie Schedule

July 18: "E.T"

Aug. 15: "Goonies"

Sponsors

The shows are sponsored by the following businesses:

Presenting Sponsor

Atlantic Medical Imaging

Gold

Mott Watkins and Associates

Clayton’s Self Storage

Siracusa Kaufmann

Silver

Rhodes & Rhodes Millwork

All Zone Heating & Cooling

Meridian Fitness and Wellness

Bronze

Passion Vines

South Jersey Gas

Ocean First Bank

Polistina & Associates

Tags

Load comments