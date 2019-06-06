EHTHS students host veterans appreciation event

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Students in the honors U.S. history II class held the annual Egg Harbor Township High School Military Appreciation Program in the school’s Media Center on Wednesday, May 22.
The event featured 11 local veterans, whose years of service ranged from the 1960s to today. Each veteran in attendance shared personal stories about their time in the service.
Mayor Paul Hodson, who served in the Army from 1972 to 2012, said he was happy to be among the speakers. “It was great to be able to share about my time in the military with these students. Hearing from all of these veterans led to a beautiful day and event for the Egg Harbor Township community.”
Students were tasked with reaching out to veterans from throughout South Jersey and arranging for them to speak during the program.
Junior Jason Wollermann, whose father spoke about his time serving in Afghanistan, began the morning with an introductory address. “The reason why we are having this is to say thank you. We are honored to have our guests here today, and the Egg Harbor Township High School community thanks you for your service.”
The veterans were treated to a luncheon sponsored by the students and local businesses. By the time the program concluded in the early afternoon, it was clear it was beneficial for everyone in attendance, including the speakers themselves.
“I think I get even more out of this than the students” said John Eberwine, a Vietnam War veteran who resides in Linwood. “It’s helpful for me to be able to share my story with young people. We are grateful to be appreciated.”