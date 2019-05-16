EHTHS Symphony Orchestra and Band to Fill the Auditorium with Exciting Sounds

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The township School District invites the community to attend a night of musical performance 7 p.m. Thursday, May 23, at the high school Performing Arts Auditorium.
The high school's spring instrumental concert will feature the symphonic band, wind ensemble, string orchestra and symphony orchestra. The program includes a wide variety of repertoire to satisfy anyone’s musical tastes. The evening will begin with the combined bands performing the theme from "The Avengers."
What do you fancy? The cinematic? Broadway favorites? Perhaps some baroque or classical standards? Maybe some good old fashion rock and roll — Queen, by chance? They’ve got your evening covered! In this one evening, in an hour-and-twenty-minutes-long concert, these student musicians will cover over 300 years of music, a performance you won’t want to miss.
Jenna Makos, director of instrumental music at the high school, leads each ensemble in their final performance of the 2018-2019 school year and hopes to see the community come out for this great night of music.