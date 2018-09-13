EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The Egg Harbor Township Education Foundation and Community Partnership for Egg Harbor Township Schools will co-host an outdoor #EHTPride Festival from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 29 in the parking lot of Egg Harbor Township High School, 24 High School Drive.
The event is free and open to the public.
Planned as a way for school district teachers, advisers, coaches, supervisors and staff to highlight classroom activities, S.T.R.E.A.M (Science, Technology, Reading, Engineering, Arts and Math) projects, extracurricular clubs, high school academics and athletics, performing arts demonstrations and district job opportunities with friends and family of EHT students, the festival will include food trucks, community organization presentations, children’s activities and high school tours.
The festival will be held in conjunction with athletic competitions including volleyball, soccer and field hockey that begin at 10 a.m. and end at 4 p.m. It will precede the district’s annual band competition, which will start at 6 p.m. and feature 17 high school bands.
For more information about the EHT Pride Festival, call 609-646-8441, ext. 1017, or email gregorye@eht.k12.nj.us.