EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The township School District is counting down the days to the second annual #EHTPride Festival planned for 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 21, in the High School parking lot.
Bustling with activity from morning until night, Pride Day activities will kick off with simultaneous field hockey and volleyball matches starting at 10 a.m. — just two of eight athletic competitions slated to take place throughout the day, including a home football game vs. Kingsway at 6 p.m.
Free and open to the public, the festival will feature eight food trucks: Asian Street Cravings, Bareknuckle Cafe, Cannoli World, Ken’s Ice Cream, Kona Ice, Matty G Dogz LLC, Pirate Pete’s Soda Pop and WipeOut Eats.
Additionally, the festival will include more than 100 school groups and school-friendly community organizations, and feature free children’s activities: a bounce house, laser tag, RC2U portable remote-controlled cars, nationally known magician/EHTHS alum Chad Juros, the EHTHS Eagle mascot and more.
Co-hosted by the Egg Harbor Township Education Foundation and the Community Partnership for Egg Harbor Township Schools, in coordination with Egg Harbor Township schools, the rain-or-shine #EHTPride Festival is planned annually to demonstrate what sets the largest school district in the county apart from others — both academically and as a community hub.
The Community Partnership will get the party started the night before with a pre-festival fundraiser from 3 to 8 p.m. at Hidden Sands Brewing Co. Tickets are $35 and include all adult beverages and food.
For more information about the #EHTPride Festival or the Hidden Sands fundraiser, call 609-646-8441, ext. 1017, or email gregorye@eht.k12.nj.us.
