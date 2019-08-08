English Creek Academy has been the foundation of many families for 21 years. The school had about 100 graduates attend graduation at the Fernwood Middle School on June 27.
The kindergarten class recited The Preamble to the U.S. Constitution, the presidents of the United States and Dr. Martin Luther King's “I Have A Dream” speech. Students also danced their way through the night as each class participated in a special dance performance.
Superintendent Kimberly Gruccio of Egg Harbor Township schools presented the students their diplomas. It was very important to both Gruccio and Director of English Creek Academy Rachael Kirschmann, that both the parents and students see that together they strive to support each other for the students' future. "We are a team!" Kirschmann said. She offered a special thank you to Gruccio for making a difference and congratulated to the students and their families.