EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — There’s always work to be done.
The animals need to be fed and their water changed. Corn needs to be scattered around the paddock; it gives the pigs something to occupy their time and their minds. The alpacas are being particular today, so hand-feeding is in order. This needs to be done before they can even tend to the rabbits.
And Midnight is fussy. Again. Treading lightly around the black rooster is a must, lest your ankles face his wrath.
Here at the Rustic Ruhl, these are just some of the things they’ve come to expect. The Egg Harbor Township animal sanctuary is relatively new and still in a state of flux but things are working out. There are new animals to tend to, community outreach events to organize and promote, and formal plans needed to determine the best way to maximize available land and resources.
So far, it’s been worth it.
“It’s a lot of work, but bottom line, we love animals,” Rustic Ruhl owner Doug Ruhl said.
The idea of Rustic Ruhl began years before Ruhl adopted the farm’s first animal, a friendly goat named Houdini. It began as a way for the former New York City cop to give his children access to a more rural lifestyle. When he settled on the southern New Jersey property and its 10 acres about 15 years ago, Ruhl decided he would make use of it.
Now, the farm is home to a variety of animals, including pigs and goats, ducks and rabbits, among others. About half of the property is occupied by a large paddock as well as several outbuildings and cages.
The animals here all have names, most of them provided by Ruhl’s two kids. But, he said, they are often subject to change. Sometimes they fit. If not, there are other names readily available to fill in. And, of course, the animals all have personalities, too. Unlike their names, however, these are less subject to change.
Each animal is a rescue. Some have been neglected. Some abused. Some are cast off by owners who expected something other than a farm animal when they brought home the baby version.
“People adopt these animals, and they think they’re going to stay small and cute,” Ruhl said. “Guess what, they don’t. They get big and they get ugly.”
Ruhl started accepting rescues about a year ago and has been running the farm with his girlfriend Angie Lauren since. As they rescued more and more animals — the cost of which is considerable, Ruhl said — they thought it in the best interest to apply for nonprofit status. The farm officially became a nonprofit in January.
That’s about the time Rustic Ruhl became more than just a small neighborhood farm with a backyard full of animals that sometimes wandered outside of their pen or found their way into the swimming pool for a quick dip. That’s about the time Rustic Ruhl became not just a family farm, but a community farm.
Though Ruhl runs the roost, he does not do it alone. His security business often takes him out of town, sometimes for days at a time, and the task of maintaining the Rustic Ruhl falls to a dedicated group of volunteers. Currently, Ruhl said there are about four volunteers who help run the farm with him and Lauren on a regular basis.
Lauren said the farm hosts volunteers every weekend in addition to those who stop by regularly. Among those who dedicate their time to helping take care of the animals are Girl Scouts from Troop 19711 and Boy Scouts from Pack 94. Church groups will also stop by to lend a hand as do veterinary students hoping to get more one-on-one time with farm animals as they pursue their degrees.
“They’re fully involved,” she said. “They’ll help build and do cleanups.”
Rustic Ruhl has taken its act on the road, stopping by Egg Harbor’s National Night Out with a petting zoo, and has partnered with other rescue organizations such as Kizzy’s Place to help find permanent homes. This weekend, Rustic Ruhl is hosting Goat Yoga, giving avid stretchers a place to practice their poses while mingling with some cloven-hoofed comrades.
For more information about Rustic Ruhl or to learn about how to volunteer or donate, see rusticruhl.com.