EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Farmington Volunteer Fire Company No. 4 is planning its annual Breakfast with Santa.

The event will include all-you-can eat pancakes and sausage.

The breakfast will take place 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 14.

Meal cost will be $5 for adults, $3 for kids 3 to 10 years old and free for those younger than 3.

Photos with Santa are also available for $5.

