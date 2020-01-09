EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Tickets are now available for Farmington Volunteer Fire Company No. 4's designer bag bingo.
Proceeds will benefit the fire company.
The doors will open 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25. Bingo will start at 7 p.m. The event will continue to 11:30 p.m.
The cost will be $30 ahead of time, $35 at the door if seating is available.
Admission includes 10 games (2 books of 4 squares per guest). Extra boards and ensemble game can be purchased.
The event will be held at 301 Maple Ave.
For more information see facebook.com/farmingtonfire4 or call 609-641-3951
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.