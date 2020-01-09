EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Tickets are now available for Farmington Volunteer Fire Company No. 4's designer bag bingo.

Proceeds will benefit the fire company.

The doors will open 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25. Bingo will start at 7 p.m. The event will continue to 11:30 p.m.

The cost will be $30 ahead of time, $35 at the door if seating is available.

Admission includes 10 games (2 books of 4 squares per guest). Extra boards and ensemble game can be purchased.

The event will be held at 301 Maple Ave.

For more information see facebook.com/farmingtonfire4 or call 609-641-3951

