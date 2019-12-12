EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Students at the Fernwood Middle School are participating in a new program to learn the basics of operating a business thanks to donations from the community.

Counselors at the school started a coffee shop called “Koffee Korner,” offering coffee and treats to school staff with the help of sixth-, seventh- and eighth-grade students every Friday for the remainder of the year.

The shop started operations in November with a donation of coffee and doughnuts from Dunkin’ Donuts in Egg Harbor Township. In addition, the counselors received a donation from Greg Fuller, vice president of commercial lending at Ocean First Bank.

— Claire Lowe

Staff Writer

I began covering South Jersey in 2008 after graduating from Rowan University with a degree in journalism. I joined The Press in 2015.

