EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Students at the Fernwood Middle School are participating in a new program to learn the basics of operating a business thanks to donations from the community.
Counselors at the school started a coffee shop called “Koffee Korner,” offering coffee and treats to school staff with the help of sixth-, seventh- and eighth-grade students every Friday for the remainder of the year.
The shop started operations in November with a donation of coffee and doughnuts from Dunkin’ Donuts in Egg Harbor Township. In addition, the counselors received a donation from Greg Fuller, vice president of commercial lending at Ocean First Bank.
— Claire Lowe
