The Current of Egg Harbor Township

'Fireside Chat' to feature tales of Great Egg Harbor Township

A "Fireside Chat" will be led by longtime Egg Harbor Township residents June Sheridan, Richard Squires and Dave Clayton at 7 p.m. Friday, April 5, at the township Community Center, 5045 English Creek Road.

Hosted by the Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society, "tales of the township" as well as stories about growing up in the area, will be highlighted. Public participation is invited.

Sheridan is the township historian as well as a founding member of GEHTHS. She was county historian for many years and taught at the Cardiff School in the 1960s. Squires served as chairman of the county's historical society following his retirement as Atlantic County executive; earlier in his career he was the Egg Harbor Township tax assessor. Clayton, a lifelong resident, has many stories about the township to share.

Members and students will have free admission and a $2 donation is requested from all others.

The GEHTHS produces and sponsors programs and events throughout the year and maintains the museum at 6647 West Jersey Ave., which is open weekends or by appointment. GEHTHS is celebrating its 40th anniversary throughout 2019.

For additional information email GEHTHSMuseum@aol.com or visit the society's Facebook page.

