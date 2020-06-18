On Monday, June 15, Mrs. Speigel, a first-grade teacher at Swift Elementary School in Egg Harbor Township, hosted a “drive-thru” end-of-the year party.
This event was sponsored by teachers and other members of the Egg Harbor Township Education Association. Over 20 decorated vehicles paraded to Gaspare’s Restaurant and were given antibacterial spray by SOJO 104.9 radio station, which was present to help celebrate. The cars then drove to Mrs. Speigel and her family and they gave each car a large pizza, four drinks, gift bags and desserts.
Everyone wore masks and a wonderful time was had by all. School principal, Mrs. Surace was there to show her support, as well as Mrs. Maples, school secretary. Dr. Gruccio, E.H.T Superintendent also came to show her #EHTPride. A Gaspare’s gift card was awarded to the best decorated vehicle.
