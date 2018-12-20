Four Atlantic County Institute of Technology students gain acceptance to New Jersey Institute of Technology

The Atlantic County Institute of Technology hosted another successful Instant Decision Day with the New Jersey Institute of Technology. Four more seniors received college acceptances.
Amadeous Co and Hamed Faruqui, both of Egg Harbor Township, were accepted into the prestigious Ying Wu College of Computing. Both students plan on majoring in computer science.
Daniela Luque-Sanchez and Peace Magomero, both of Pleasantville, were accepted into the Newark College of Engineering, and plan on majoring in biomedical engineering and computer engineering, respectively.
Co, Faruqui and Luque-Sanchez will all qualify for merit scholarships.