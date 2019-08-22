LINWOOD — On Friday, Aug. 23, from 6 to 9 p.m., enjoy the sights of the new exhibit "Inspired by Frida Kahlo" and solo art by Joseph Rha, along with the sounds of Kenn Dorn and Lou Giunta at Nashville North Studio in Linwood.
Nashville North Studios will welcome everyone Aug. 23 to its Fourth Friday Art & Music Reception for the end-of-summer group exhibit. Frida Kahlo was a great Mexican artist. This month's long exhibit will highlight artistry that is both beautiful and thought-provoking. The gallery will continue to offer for sale artistically embellished bandanas that will benefit Beacon Animal Rescue.
Dorn, former sax player for Chubby Checker, and big band leader Giunta will team up to bring the music home and may even play a couple of Mexican tunes to put people in the mood for Frida.
This month the Solo Gallery will feature the art of Rha, a graduate of The Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts in 2016. His work has been shown in Philadelphia and New York City in curated exhibitions.
Rha says, "The painting practice arrives through painterly and personal intentions. The end game is clarity."
An Art Talk will take place 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4. Rha will talk about his journey in the world of art and how the painting evolves in thought before it is executed.
Additionally, the following week, 1 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, the studio will have a workshop during which Joe will demonstrate the proper way to stretch canvas over stretcher bars, how to make a small wood panel, and different preparations between oil and synthetic primers. Reservations are needed for both events as space is limited. Call Nashville North Studios for more details.
Nashville North Studios are located in suite 8 in Linwood Greene, 210 New Road. For event information or to register, contact Judy Saylor and/or Jim Allison at 609-504-5044 or see NashvilleNorthStudios.com.