EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The Community Partnership for Egg Harbor Township Schools Inc. raised more than $18,000 from their two spring fundraisers.
The April 28 Dice & Dine fundraiser, held at Atlantic City Country Club, raised about $15,000, with Shore Medical Center as the $5,000 Presenting Sponsor for the 11th consecutive year.
$1,000 King of Diamonds Sponsors included: AtlantiCare, Brown & Brown Benefit Advisors, Cooper Levenson Attorneys at Law, Donovan Financial Group/Chip Donovan, Jennifer and Brendan Meyer, and OceanFirst Bank.
$750 Queen of Hearts Sponsors included: DeNafo & Walcoff LLC and Spiezle Architectural Group Inc.
$500 Ace of Spades Sponsors included Benecard Services LLC, Glenn Insurance Inc., Harry Hurley In The Morning, Somers Point Councilman James Toto and John J. Zarych, Esq., Criminal and Juvenile Defense.
$150 Table Games and Dessert Sponsors were: Doug Baird/GSF LLC, Ellen Gregory, Smedley & Lis — Family Law, State Farm Stan Malcolm Agency and Troxell Communications.
Nearly $7,000 in auction donations were also secured, including a Hard Rock Café guitar and tickets to a casino show; autographed picture of Philadelphia 76er Ben Simmons; designer sunglasses from All About Eyes; foursomes from Atlantic City Country Club, Greate Bay Country Club, Mays Landing Country Club and Renault Winery; a Chromebook from Troxell Communications; a Philadelphia Eagles Fletcher Cox autographed jersey; and four tickets to a Philadelphia Phillies game.
Additionally, $800 was raised from other generous donors including: Atlantic Cape Community College, Terrell Jenkins/MRA International, Warren ‘Skip’ Fipp, Dr. Tish Cozart, Dave and Tiffany Sholler, and Universal Supply Company.
The June 15th Designer Bag Bingo fundraiser, held at the Somers Point VFW Post 2189, raised another $3,000 with support from nine $150 Bag Sponsors including: AtlantiCare, Chip Donovan, Ellen Gregory, Julie Davis Lisa, Esq., OceanFirst Bank (2 bags), Dave & Tiffany Sholler, Troxell Communications and W.S. Goff Co.
Established in December 2005, the Community Partnership is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit public charity. With an active 18-member board drawn from the community, district personnel, local business and higher education institutions, the organization has raised more than $450,000 for capital projects, academic enhancement, extra-curricular activities, and instructional technology for Egg Harbor Township Schools, the largest district in Atlantic County. For more information, call 609-646-8441, ext. 1017, or email gregorye@eht.k12.nj.us.