EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — More than 9,200 of America’s best and brightest high school students traveled to San Antonio, Texas, to "Create. Lead. And Inspire." as they competed for the opportunity to win more than $175,000 in cash awards.
The Future Business Leaders of America National Leadership Conference was held June 28–July 2 in San Antonio. Participants from across the United States and abroad attended the conference to enhance their business skills, expand their networks, and participate in more than 70 business and business-related competitive events.
Egg Harbor Township High School made history this year by reaching a record high number of projects that qualified for finals. An even greater level of excitement was reached when every single finalist from EHTHS was in the top 10 and placed on the nationals stage.
Specifically, two groups made Egg Harbor Township High School history when Malini Gulati and Mohini Gulati became national champions and Shivani Acharya, Nicholas Pennock and Selena Zheng’s project placed second. This was the first time anyone from EHTHS has placed that high.
The award was part of a comprehensive national competitive events program sponsored by FBLA-PBL that recognizes and rewards excellence in a broad range of business and career-related areas. For many students, the competitive events are the capstone activity of their academic careers. In addition to competitions, students immersed themselves in interactive workshops, visited an information-packed exhibit hall and heard from motivational speakers on a broad range of business topics.
Individual Events
First place honors:
• Malini Gulati and Mohini Gulati, business ethics
Second place honors:
• Shivani Acharya, Nicholas Pennock and Selena Zheng, website design
Eighth place honors:
• Ian Garrone and Denise Solomon, digital video production
• Mubeen Momodu, job interview
• Mackenzie Mahana and Antonio Perez, graphic design
The local chapter is working toward building community business partnerships, corporate sponsorship and donations and holding fundraising events that will help to provide the funding necessary for these students to compete on the national level. For those interested in supporting the EHT Future Business Leaders of America chapter with corporate sponsorship, donations or community partnership, contact Eileen Duff at ehtfbla@gmail.com.
