Members of the Absegami and Egg Harbor Township Future Business Leaders of America Chapters recently visited McMahon Insurance Agency in Ocean City, even though they weren’t quite sure what to expect.
Was it going to be a mundane walk around office cubicles? Would they see an insurance company advertising mascot? Or would someone be telling them why they should focus their careers in the insurance industry? It was none of the above.
Zachary Eberson, an account agent, gave a tour of the office, which was much larger and newer than expected. Multiple floors housed numerous employees who were responsible for different types of insurance, including flood insurance, commercial insurance and more.
After meeting some of the employees, talking about insurance and finishing the tour, the students and Eberson sat down to have a more personal conversation about sales, finding what you are passionate about and characteristics needed in any business position such as eye contact and positive body language.
Additionally, the students learned tips on creating an effective resume and how to become young professionals in whatever career they choose to pursue.
The business visit concluded with light refreshments provided by the McMahon Agency.
McMahon Insurance Agency is an independent agent serving the NJ Coastal area for almost 100 years. For more information, see mcmahonagency.com.
About FBLA-PBL, Inc.
Future Business Leaders of America-Phi Beta Lambda, Inc., the premier student business organization, is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) education association with a quarter million members and advisers in over 6,500 active middle school, high school, and college chapters worldwide.
FBLA-PBL’s mission is to inspire and prepare students to become community-minded business leaders in a global society through relevant career preparation and leadership experiences. The association is headquartered in Reston, Virginia, just outside of Washington, D.C. For more information, visit fbla-pbl.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.