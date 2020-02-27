Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.
Bria N. Anderson, 28, of Atlantic City, was arrested Feb. 9 and charged with driving while intoxicated.
Heather A. Mattel, 44, of Egg Harbor City, was arrested Feb. 9 and charged with possession of controlled dangerous substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of hypodermic needle.
Taralynn N. Wilson, 30, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Feb. 9 and charged with hindering apprehension.
Fahim M. Jamil, 25, of Atlantic City, was arrested by Ofc. Michael Osorio and charged with hindering apprehension on February 9
Jeffrey R. Hutson, 39, of Toluca Lake, California, was arrested Feb. 9 and charged with obstruction.
Steven C. Palmer, 28, of Galloway Township, was arrested Feb. 10 and charged with defiant trespassing.
Daniel M. Brown, 51, of Whiting, was arrested Feb. 10 and charged with possession of CDS.
Paul J. Arata, 36, of Jackson Township, was arrested Feb. 10 and charged with possession of CDS and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kelly A. Whitmeyer, 29, of Toms River, was arrested Feb. 10 and charged with hindering apprehension, possession of CDS and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Melissa A. Kushner, 50, of Toms River, was arrested Feb. 10 and charged with shoplifting.
Jermaine C. Campos, 26, of Egg Harbor City, was arrested Feb. 11 and charged with possession of CDS.
Kevin T. Kenny, 22, of Galloway Township, was arrested Feb. 11 and charged with possession of CDS and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jimmie E. Anderson, 72, of Absecon, was arrested Feb. 12 and charged with shoplifting.
Richard J. Lettieri, 19, of Mastic Beach, New York, was arrested Feb. 12 and charged with possession of CDS, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest and obstruction.
Anthony Mays, 58, of Pleasantville, was arrested Feb. 12 and charged with shoplifting.
William Carney Jr., 56, of Galloway Township, was arrested Feb. 12 and charged with driving while intoxicated.
Tarresha S. Hawkins, 23, of Galloway Township, was arrested Feb. 13 and charged with endangering welfare of children.
Diane M. Dusichka, 39, of Galloway Township, was arrested Feb. 13 and charged with disorderly conduct.
Henry T. Sheshene, 67, of Egg Harbor City, was arrested Feb. 14 and charged with driving while intoxicated.
Brittany M. Bradley, 26, of Estell Manor, was arrested Feb. 14 and charged with possession of CDS, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of hypodermic needle.
Joshua A. Feldbauer, 33, of Galloway Township, was arrested Feb. 15 and charged with driving while intoxicated.
