GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — At the end of September and into early October, master Stephen Miller, a 6th dan, or degree, black belt, and Robin Miller of CDR Taekwondo, a local taekwondo school in the Galloway-Absecon area, traveled to South Korea for specialized training in the martial art along with a delegation of 39 other taekwondo students from across the U.S. This trip was by invitation only and was organized by the United States National Taekwondo Federation and its director, grandmaster Duk Gun Kwon from Chicago, a 9th dan Kukkiwon.
This incredible trip provided for intense training at the Kukkiwon, Korea’s national organization responsible for the standards and curriculum of the art. They also traveled about three hours south of Seoul, South Korea’s capital city, to train at the newly completed complex called Taekwondowon. This facility was built for the sole purpose of training and holding world-level competitions. Taekwondo loosely translates to the “way of kicking and punching,” and is one of the world’s most popular forms of martial arts. It is a full medal sport of the Olympic Games, and has had a huge impact in many action movies.
The group also had time set aside for training in other disciplines of martial arts including hapkido, which is training in throws, take downs, and joint locks; koryo gumdo, “the way of the Korean sword,” which focuses on the long sword similar to that of the Japanese samurai; and the art of meditation.
This was Miller’s third time travelling to South Korea during his over 35 years of training to further his knowledge in the art. He uses this advanced and specialized training to help his students in all aspects of their lives, including confidence, discipline and respect, as well as to teach self-defense and a healthy lifestyle.
While in South Korea, the group was able to get in some sightseeing. They saw the Gyeungbok Gung Palace, the Korean Folk Village, the Namsan Tower and the Olympic Village.
For more information about taekwondo or this trip, please call Miller at 609-412-2496 or stop by CDR Taekwond. CDR is in partnership with Ocean Taekwondo and the address is CDR Taekwondo, USMCL League Building, 731 Great Creek Road. The hours are Mondays and Fridays, 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Wednesdays, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
