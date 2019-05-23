You are the owner of this article.
Get a taste of Greece at Holy Trinity festival

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Sample Greek culture while making some fun summer memories with the family Thursday, June 6, through Sunday, June 9, at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church's 37th annual Greek festival.

The event, to take place on the grounds of the church, will provide entertainment for every age, with loads of traditional Greek foods, dancing, live music and even rides for the kids.

Hours are 5 to 10 p.m. Thursday and Friday, noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, and noon to 10 p.m. Sunday. Browse food options ranging from gyro sandwiches and roasted lamb to pastries and Greek coffee. After gorging your stomach with food, watch some live Greek dance performances, or try your feet at your own moves Saturday night when a Greek band will play.

The festival will open and close with a bang, with firework displays taking place at 9:30 p.m. Thursday and Sunday nights. And be sure to bring the youngest members of the family along for amusement rides, with an all-you-can-ride special available for $18 from 5 to 10 p.m. Thursday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. Church tours will also take place every evening starting at 6 p.m.

Parking is free. Admission is just $1 and free for kids ages 4 and younger. Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church is at 7004 Ridge Ave. For more information, call 609-653-8092, ext. 5, or 609-645-8970, or see TheGreekFestival.info.

Editorial Clerk

I interned with a small magazine in Wildwood before starting at The Press in 2013. I currently handle our Hometown and At The Shore calendar of events submissions and enjoy interacting with the local community.

