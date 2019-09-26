EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The Arc of Atlantic County held the grand opening of The Arc Makes Cents, Too! thrift store Thursday, Sept. 19.
The event included Mayor Paul W. Hodson, The Arc’s CEO Scott Hennis and other members of The Arc of Atlantic County. Each of the first 150 customers received a gift.
The newly renovated store at 3003 English Creek Ave., Suite 8-9, is 10,000 square feet and offers gently used men’s, women’s and children’s clothing, housewares, furniture, jewelry, toys, books, as well as a line of new bedding and mattresses.
The store hours are Mondays through Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Arc Makes Cents and The Arc Makes Center, Too! thrift stores were created to help The Arc of Atlantic County in its mission to provide services and support to people with intellectual and developmental disabilities in our community.
The Arc Makes Cents thrift shop is at 6409 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor. For more information, call 609-241-9333 or see TheArcAtlantic.org/thrift-shops.
