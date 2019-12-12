EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society Holiday Open House displayed the Tree of Lights with many decorated tags for loved ones.

Several members of the Township Committee and Board of Education, along with Mayor Paul Hodson and his wife, Pat, joined in the fun.

Children were treated to a gift and Christmas story from Mrs. Claus (Janice Cambron) while enjoying refreshments and hot chocolate as they toured the museum’s historic treasures. 

