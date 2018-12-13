Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

Greater Egg Harbor custodian, Egg Harbor Township schools recognized for safety efforts

A Greater Egg Harbor Regional High School District custodian and the Egg Harbor Township School District were among those recognized recently.

For the 21st year in a row, the Atlantic & Cape May Counties Association of School Business Officials Joint Insurance Fund celebrated member school district successes at its annual State of the Joint Insurance Fund Dinner. The dinner meeting is organized to reward and recognize the efforts of member districts for their commitment to provide a safe and healthy environment by actively participating in risk management programs.

Rewards were earned by members who reduced the number of accidents by focusing on local safety efforts. Using fund safety services, districts build and maintain internal accident reporting systems. Member districts were acknowledged for their hard work with recognition plaques and monetary awards.

In all, eighteen member school districts were recognized and received awards totaling $59,250.

Albie Mansfield, a custodian with the Greater Egg Harbor Regional High School District, received the Safety Star of the Year for his ongoing contribution to safety efforts.

The Egg Harbor Township School District and the Folsom Board of Education were recognized as Safety District of the Year for reaching above and beyond the call of duty, earning an additional $2,500 reward.

The fund is a public entity that is owned and controlled by its member districts. It is not an insurance company, and is monitored by the state Department of Banking & Insurance. The state allows public entities to collectively pool their resources to insure for property, liability and workers’ compensation coverages.

