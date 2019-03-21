Greentree Church plans Easter Egg Hunt

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Children ages 2 to 10 years old are invited to participate in the free annual Easter Egg Hunt to be held at Sunday, April 14 at Greentree Churc.
The event will include prizes, the annual egg hunt with more than 4,000 filled eggs and free Philly Soft Pretzels following the hunt. A separate sensory-friendly egg hunt for children with special needs will be held at the same time in another area of the church.
This free event will be held rain or shine from noon to 1 p.m. in the Family Life Center and on the church grounds. Children should bring a basket to collect eggs.
Greentree Church is at 125 Schoolhouse Road between Zion Road (Route 615) and Somers Point/Mays Landing Road (Route 519).
All children are welcome, but must be accompanied by a parent or adult. Information and directions are available at greentree.org or by calling the church office at 609-927-3838.