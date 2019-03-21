Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

Please confirm you are in our delivery area

You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
The Current of Egg Harbor Township

Greentree Church plans Easter Egg Hunt

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Children ages 2 to 10 years old are invited to participate in the free annual Easter Egg Hunt to be held at Sunday, April 14 at Greentree Churc.

The event will include prizes, the annual egg hunt with more than 4,000 filled eggs and free Philly Soft Pretzels following the hunt. A separate sensory-friendly egg hunt for children with special needs will be held at the same time in another area of the church.

This free event will be held rain or shine from noon to 1 p.m. in the Family Life Center and on the church grounds. Children should bring a basket to collect eggs.

Greentree Church is at 125 Schoolhouse Road between Zion Road (Route 615) and Somers Point/Mays Landing Road (Route 519).

All children are welcome, but must be accompanied by a parent or adult. Information and directions are available at greentree.org or by calling the church office at 609-927-3838.

Load comments

HOW TO SUBMIT TO OUR WEEKLIES

HOW TO SUBMIT TO OUR WEEKLIES

Submit all material to current@shorenewstoday.com.

COMMUNITY NEWS AND ANNOUNCEMENTS

  • Include the complete name of the group, school or other organization; where it’s located and what area it serves; the name and title, if applicable, of the person submitting the information; a person to contact with questions and whether the contact is only for us or for the public as well.
  • Information should be formatted as little as possible, without tabs or tables.
  • Photos should be high-resolution and emailed as an attachment. Include the names of the people in the photos and, if applicable, any relevant titles or relationships. Indicate how to determine who is who, such as “front row, from left.”

TRAVELS WITH …

  • Take a picture when you travel of you or your group with one of our weeklies. Send us the picture with names, hometowns and the name of the place you visited.

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

  • Letters must be fewer than 400 words and received by 9 a.m. Monday for publication the same week.

EVENT AND TRIP LISTINGS

  • Information to be included in event or trip listings must be submitted online at pressofac.com/calendar. Scroll down to where it says “Submit an event.” Click on “Go to Form.”
  • You are required to sign in using a username and password. If you have previously made an account, log in using the username and password you created. If you have NOT previously made an account with us, click on “Register Here” (under the Sign In button).
  • Once you have created a username and password, you will be taken to the calendar form. Fill out the form with the relevant information. Please remember that less is best for calendar listings. Note: If you include a website, it must be the full address. For example, http://www.pressofac.com, not pressofac.com.