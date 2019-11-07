EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The township branch of the Atlantic County Library System invited little ones between the ages of 6 months to 2 years old to come out in costume Wednesday, Oct. 30, for Read & Play Baby Storytime. The children paraded around the library, sang songs, listened to stories and made a jack-o-lantern craft.
The free Read & Play program meets next 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6. Come enjoy stories, songs, stretches, rhymes, puppets, felt boards, fingerplays, snacks and more.
The township library branch is at 1 Swift Ave. and may be reached by calling 609-927-8664.
