Seated in the front: Benjamin Chialastri, 21 months, and Vincent Brownlee, 1, both of Egg Harbor Township.

In the back: Egg Harbor Township branch library assistant Daria Guenther, with Bella Brita, 2, Teagan McDermott, and Shannon Donnelly, 2, all of Egg Harbor Township.

 Karen Nowalsky / Submitted

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The township branch of the Atlantic County Library System invited little ones between the ages of 6 months to 2 years old to come out in costume Wednesday, Oct. 30, for Read & Play Baby Storytime. The children paraded around the library, sang songs, listened to stories and made a jack-o-lantern craft. 

The free Read & Play program meets next 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6. Come enjoy stories, songs, stretches, rhymes, puppets, felt boards, fingerplays, snacks and more.

The township library branch is at 1 Swift Ave. and may be reached by calling 609-927-8664.

